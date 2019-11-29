|
Marsh Douglas
'Doug' Aged 83 years, of Worksop,
A loving Husband, special Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad, who passed away peacefully on 24th November 2019
and will be greatly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 1pm on Tuesday 10th December 2019
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019