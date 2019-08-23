Home

Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Funeral
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
13:15
St John's Church, Worksop
Dorothy Ripley Notice
Ripley Dorothy Aged 90 years of Worksop,
passed away on 11th August 2019.
The funeral will take place on
Wednesday 28th August 2019
in St John's Church, Worksop at 1.15pm
followed by cremation in Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton.
Family flowers only, with donations to Bassetlaw Hospice gratefully received.
For all enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Notts, S80 2BA
Tel: 01909 485747/472970
Fax: 01909 532424
[email protected]
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019
