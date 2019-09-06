|
Wilson Doreen May Aged 85 years of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
19th August 2019 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and
friends. Her funeral service will take place at 11am on
Thursday 12th September 2019 at
St John's Church, Worksop followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please
however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Bassetlaw Hospice
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019