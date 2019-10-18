|
|
|
WELDON Doreen Peacefully, on October 11th,
in hospital and of Harworth, aged 95 years.
The dearly loved wife of the
late Dennis Weldon, dear mother of Denise and Carole and mother-in-law of Robin and Paul, also the much loved nanna of Kelly and Lyndsey and
great nanna of Alice and Joshua.
Funeral service and cremation to
take place on Thursday 24th October 2019 at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium at 2.00 pm.
Colourful clothing requested.
Flowers welcome, donations if preferred may be sent to
Cancer Research UK c/o
W.E. Pinder & Son,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019