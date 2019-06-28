|
|
|
LAWSON Doreen Aged 90 years of Worksop
Passed away peacefully on 11th June 2019 and will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 1pm on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 at Christ Church, Worksop followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation for the British Heart Foundation
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 28, 2019