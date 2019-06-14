Home

Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00
Babworth Crematorium
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
14:00
Crossing Church
Worksop
David Watts
WATTS David Arthur Aged 79 years of Worksop passed away peacefully in Bassetlaw Hospital
on 3rd June 2019.
The private cremation will take place on Friday 21st June 2019 in Babworth Crematorium at 11.00am followed by a Service of Remembrance in the Crossing Church, Worksop at 2.00pm. No flowers by request with donations to Cancer Research UK and the Crossing Church gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact,
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, Notts.
S80 2BA. Tel: 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 14, 2019
