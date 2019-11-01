|
Swan David Aged 76 years of Worksop.
A beloved Husband, special Dad, Grandad and Friend, passed away on 26th October 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving family
and friends.
His funeral service will take place at
12 Noon on Monday 11th November 2019 at St Annes Church, Worksop followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Please respect the family's wishes of no floral tributes. Anyone wishing to make a donation for Parkinson's UK will be gratefully received. Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019