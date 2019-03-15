Home

David Pritchard Notice
PRITCHARD David John 'Dave' Aged 78 years
Son of Major and Mrs Pritchard of Blaby, Husband of Sue, Father to Jon, Adam and Sophie, loved Brother, Father in Law and Grandfather, passed away peacefully on 23rd February 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 3pm on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to the British Lung Foundation will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to : Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
