Pridmore David Michael
'Luke' Aged 70 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on 27th May 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 13th June 2019 at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation
to Guide Dogs for the Blind will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 7, 2019
