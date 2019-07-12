Home

Cynthia Barsley

Cynthia Barsley Notice
Barsley Cynthia
nee Martin Aged 70 years of Worksop.
Following a short illness Cynthia passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on 6th July 2019
and will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at
12 noon on Wednesday 17th July 2019
at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however anyone wishing to make a donation to Macmillan Cancer Support will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 12, 2019
