SKIDMORE Colin Garnett Aged 84 years, passed away peacefully in Bassetlaw Hospital on
23rd October 2019.
Loving husband of Julia, children Karen, Helen and Ian, grandchildren James, William, Thomas and Harry.
Colin will be greatly missed by family and friends.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday 12th November 2019 in Babworth Crematorium at 11.00am. Family flowers only please with donations to Dementia UK gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747/472970
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019