|
|
|
Burton Clarice May Aged 90 years of Costhorpe.
Passed away peacefully on
6th October 2019 and will
be greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at
St Johns Church, Carlton in Lindrick
on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 11.30am followed by Committal at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Bassetlaw Hospice
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to: Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019