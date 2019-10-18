Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:30
St Johns Church
Carlton in Lindrick
Clarice Burton Notice
Burton Clarice May Aged 90 years of Costhorpe.
Passed away peacefully on
6th October 2019 and will
be greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at
St Johns Church, Carlton in Lindrick
on Wednesday 23rd October 2019 at 11.30am followed by Committal at Babworth Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Bassetlaw Hospice
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to: Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019
