Notice Condolences A service at St Luke's Church, Shireoaks, on September 12, 2019, preceded burial in the churchyard of Mr Christopher Bennett, aged 68, of Wellesley Close, Gateford.

Born at Manton and a lifelong local resident, Christopher was a British Telecom engineer for 25 years, retiring in 2008.

His interests included motor sports, travelling, cruising, cooking, photography, computing, model making, walking, cars and dogs.

Christopher, who passed away at Worksop's Bassetlaw Hospital on August 28, 2019, leaves his wife Anne.

Mourners were Mrs A. Bennett, Mrs E. Bennett, Mr M. Bennett, Mrs C. Bennett, Mr and Mrs J. Burbidge, Mr and Mrs M. Nixon, Mr and Mrs T. Thickitt, Mr and Mrs N. Cooley, Mr J. Cooley, Miss M. Cooley, Mrs J. Leibrick, Mr and Mrs B. Buttle, Mrs J. Burbridge, Mr and Mrs M. Reynolds, Mr K. Bennett, N. Bennett, Mrs J. Dickenson; Mr and Mrs C. Murray (rep J. and M. Hamend), Mr and Mrs D. Bennett, Mr and Mrs J. Bennett; Mr and Mrs G. Bennett (rep Miss C. Bennett), Mr and Mrs M. Bennett, Mr S. Dane; Mr B. Dane (rep family), Mr and Mrs A. Herrington, Mrs E. Storer-Main, Mrs C. Ibbotson, Mr and Mrs J. Delaney, Mr and Mrs K. Pearce, Mr and Mrs P. Cadman, Mr and Mrs N. Dawber, Mr and Mrs J. Liversidge; Mr and Mrs P. Danby (rep Mr I. Pashley), Mr P. Crossley, Mrs M. White, Mr M. Hopkinson, Mr R. Cranfield, Mrs W. Reynolds, Mrs D. Power, Mrs M. Johnson, Mr E. Squires, Mr and Mrs B. Cooling, Mrs D. Neal, Mr J. Piper; Mr and Mrs P. Coupland (rep Mr and Mrs Blackburn), Mr and Mrs G. Johnson, Mr and Mrs P. Merrils, Mr and Mrs J. Parmenter; Mrs S. Stanley (rep Gemma and Victoria), Mr M. Straw, Mrs S. Birbile, Mrs I. Knight, Mr and Mrs A. Leibrick, Mr B. Gamble, Mrs P. Bates; Mrs S. Keep (rep Mr D. Keep), Mrs J. Burkin, Mr P. Tandy, Mrs M. Cousins, Mrs G. Ashmore, Mrs J. Hedley, Mr D. Caseldine, Mrs M. Clarke, Mr P. Kettell, Mr and Mrs B. Malacrida, Mr and Mrs T. Best, Mrs E. Davidson, Mrs K. and Mr W. Askew.

Floral tributes were from Mrs A. Bennett, Mrs E. Bennett; Mark, Clare and William; Vera, Steve, Mark, Sue, Marie, Andy, Dawn and Cheryl, Mo and Alan, Jim and Jean, the Ballantine family; David, Jean, John, Cathie, Ian, Louise; Julie, Nigel, Ron, Ros, Jack and Molly, Mrs J. Leibrick.

