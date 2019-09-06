Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
14:00
St Lukes Church
Shireoaks
Memorial Gathering
Following Services
Shireoaks Village Hall
Interment
Following Services
St Lukes Church Cemetery
Shireoaks
Notice

Christopher Bennett Notice
Bennett Christopher
'Chris' Aged 68 years, of Gateford, Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
28th August 2019 after a short illness. Chris will be greatly missed by
his close family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at 2pm on Thursday 12th September 2019
at St Lukes Church, Shireoaks followed by interment in the Churchyard and refreshments in Shireoaks Village Hall. Please join with us to share your memories of a very special man.
Floral tributes are welcome and donations to Cancer Research
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019
