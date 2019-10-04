Home

Dolby Funeral Services Ltd
98 Low Town Street
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2JR
01909 509444
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
14:00
St Annes Church
Worksop
WHITELEY Christine Ann Aged 75 years of Worksop.
A special Wife, Mum, Granny & Mammar passed away peacefully
on 24th September 2019 and will
be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take place at 2pm on Monday 7th October 2019 at
St Annes Church, Worksop followed
by interment in Hannah Park
Cemetery. Floral tributes welcome, however anyone wishing to make a donation to local palliative
care nurses will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home, 98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 4, 2019
