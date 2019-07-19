Resources More Obituaries for Catherine Tandy Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Catherine Tandy

Notice Condolences A service at St John's Church, Worksop, preceded burial at Hannah Park Cemetery of Mrs Catherine Tandy, aged 65, of Lindrick Close, Worksop.

A lifelong Worksop resident, Catherine was a self-employed hairdresser for 45 years, running her salon on Gateford/Overend Road (Hairstyles).

Her interests included badminton, gardening, shopping and crafts.

Catherine, who passed away at home on June 24, 2019, leaves her husband Phillip, daughters Ruth Radcliffe and Jessica Tandy, granddaughter Pheobe Radcliffe.

Mourners were Mrs S. Betts, Mrs M. Thomson, Mr P. Tandy, Mrs R. Radcliffe, Mr J. Radcliffe, Miss J. Tandy, Mr C. Wright, Mr J. Reid, Mrs H. Reid; Mrs H. Prout (rep badminton), Mr D. Jackson Snr, Mr D. Jackson Jnr, Mr P. Lees, Mr M. Barnes, Miss M. McDonald, Miss G. Rushby, Miss J. Stokes, Mrs A. Bell (District Nurse), Miss J. Howe; P. Kennedy (rep S. Lawrence and C. Johnston), Mr T. Tandy, Mrs P. Tandy, Mr C. and Mrs D. Ingham, Mrs L. Wright, Mrs B. Allsop; Mr D. and Mrs E. Nos (rep Mr A. Nos and Notts Badminton, H. Scott Smith, J. Maloney, J. Abbott, J. Johnson), Mr and Mrs M. De Torre, Mr and Mrs A. Dawber, Mrs K. Chapman, Mr P. Marshall; Mrs J. Allen (rep family), Mrs K. Reynolds, Mr I. Betts, Mr S. Machin, Mr J. and Mrs L. Nelson, Mr K. Ware, Mrs A. O'Donnell, Mrs J. Goodall, Mr M. Adcock; Mrs S. Smith (rep family and Worksop Cricket Club staff), Mrs K. Cliff, Mrs P. Howard, Mr and Mrs P. Bainbridge; Mr and Mrs C. Haslam (rep Jonathan and Katie); Miss T. Westwood (rep S. Green), Mr J. Radcliffe, Mrs M. Tandy, Mrs F. Reach, Mrs C. Siddall, Mr N. Tandy, Mr R. Tandy, Mr A. Tandy, Mr M. Oakes, Mr and Mrs D. Richardson; Mrs M. Hurley (rep family); Mrs D. Fricker (rep Daniel), Mrs R. Burke; Mrs S. Allison (rep Shane and Chris); Ms I. Stuart (rep G. Ellis), Mrs S. Jackson, Mrs S. Say, Miss J. Reid T.D., Mr and Mrs S. Sharp, Mr R. Sharp, Mr D. Say, Mr P. Johnson; Mr and Mrs A. Burrows (rep family), Mr and Mrs C. Rabbitt; Mr D. Smith (rep Squash Club), Mr D. Horsefield, Mr K. and Mrs P. Burgess; Mrs P. Seeley (rep family), Miss A. Thackery, Mr C. Haigh, Miss F. Delaney, Mr and Mrs G. Turnbull, Mr S. Thompson, J. Palmer, T. Jones, J. Barnett, Mrs G. Rigdon, Mrs C. Marwood, Mr B. Welbourn, Mr G. and Mrs P. Foley, Mrs A. Beaumont, Mrs M. Draper, Mr R. Draper, Miss J. Hutchinson; Mrs A. Bennett (rep Mr C. Bennett), Mr N. Hudson-Deans, Ms J. Burton, Mr M. Nettleton, Ms P. Adams, Miss C. Baguley, Mrs R. Sprowell, Miss N. Hodgson, Mr M. and Mrs S. Wainwright, Mr C. and Mrs A. Hall, Mr D. and Mrs K. Marriott, Miss K. Pelham, Mr L. Batty.

