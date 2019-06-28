|
|
|
Tandy Catherine
'Cathy' Aged 65 years of Worksop.
A loving Wife, special Mum and Nanna, passed away peacefully on
24th June 2019 and will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 11am
on Thursday 4th July 2019 at
St Johns Church, Worksop followed by interment in Hannah Park Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
however anyone wishing to make a donation to Bassetlaw Hospice
will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 28, 2019