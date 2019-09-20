|
BAKEHOUSE Bruce William Aged 81 years of Worksop, passed away in Germany on 25th August 2019.
The funeral will take place on Monday 30th September 2019 in the Priory Church, Worksop at 1.30pm followed by cremation in Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please with donations to Cancer Research UK gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747/472970
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019