Brenda Chambers

Notice Chambers Brenda The family wish to thank everyone who attended the funeral and for all the cards and messages of condolence and also for the donations received for the Bassetlaw Hospice and the Gateford Hill residents fund.

The family would like to send special thanks to Rev Luiz Lima of Christchurch for a lovely service and all his support and to the staff of Hopkinsons Funeral services, Alfresco catering service and the Worksop Cricket Club for assisting to arrange a beautiful funeral.

A special mention for all the wonderful care and support that Brenda received from First Care and Gateford Hill. Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019