Mrs Brenda Chambers, of Whitsun Dale, Worksop, passed away on February 7, 2019, aged 83.
A lifelong Worksop resident and a widow of the late Leslie Chambers.
Brenda sadly leaves her loving sons Ian and Martin, daughter Lesley and their respective spouses Lynn, Nicola and Andy together with her partner Ray and his family and her two sisters Edna and Pat. A caring and special Nanny to eight grandchildren and one great grandson.
Attenders at the funeral were: Mr and Mrs I. Chambers, Mr and Mrs M. Chambers, Mr and Mrs A.Eccles, Mr R.James; Mr and Mrs D.Chambers (rep family); Mr T.Chambers(rep Alisha). Mr and Mrs R.Potter; Ms A. Houston (rep Ronnie), Mr and Mrs J.Friend; Mr P.Chambers (rep Melissa), Miss J.Chambers and Miss Z.Banyard, Miss R .Eccles and Mr J.McCormack, Mr and Mrs T.Warkup, Miss E.Warkup and Mr O.Warkup. Miss W.James and Mr M.Pymm. Mrs E.Cooling. Mr and Mrs R.Cooling; Ms J.Cooling (rep family); Mr and Mrs P.Marsden (rep family); Mr and Mrs J.Stamp (rep family); Mr and Mrs D.Martin (rep family); Mr and Mrs B.Clarke (rep family); Mr and Mrs P.Shattock (rep family); Mr and Mrs K.Ward (rep family); Mr and Mrs S.Lassmans (rep Mr L. Pressley); Mrs B.Houghton (rep V.and J.Harding); Mr K.Houghton (rep Mrs T.Houghton and family); Mr G.Chambers (rep Mrs J.Chambers and family). Mrs M.Stancill (rep Diane and Amanda). Mrs C.Hutchinson (rep Ken); Mrs Y.Smith (rep family), Mr and Mrs C.Stavely; Mrs M.Heeley (rep M.Heeley and family); Mrs A. Wells (rep Rodger, Megan and Niamh); Mr and Mrs L. Booth (rep I.Hopkinson), Mr and Mrs F.Eccles, Mr J.Eccles; S.Robertson (rep J.Cox, A. Morley and all from Christchurch). Mr and Mrs Allison. Mrs P. Cooling; Mrs J.Highfield (rep The Worksop Pensioners and S.Oliver); Mr and Mrs E.Haydock (rep Mrs J.Topley), Mrs C.Lawson, Mrs N.Bartram, Mrs J.Clarke and Miss L.Clarke, Mrs P.Nicholson, Mr and Mrs M.Bingham, Mrs S.Plummer, The Wandering Ringers of St Anne's and The Priory, Mr D.Bishell, L.Patterson, J.Stoll, Mr and Mrs M. Moore. Mrs J.Turner, Mrs S.Lofts, Mr D.Grimsdale, Ms J.Crow; Mr and Mrs Keeling (rep Mr and Mrs Tagg. Mr and Mrs S.Pickering; S.Dickinson (rep J.Bakeman); C.Barrett (rep O.Beaumont), Mr and Mrs G.Perkins, E.Lacey, Mr and Mrs S.Power: M.Wagstaff (rep M. Turner); Mrs M .Fox (rep Simon and Adam USA), A.Gibson, Mr and Mrs D.Caseldine, E.Stewart; Mrs J.Fisher(rep Mrs P.Snow) Mr and Mrs B.Cole, L.Buchner, Mr A.Bingham and Mrs D.Pearce. Mrs M.Cavell and Mrs C.Foster, Mr S.Whaler, Mr and Mrs L.Foster, Mrs J.Bird; Mrs J Barber (rep family). Mr and Mrs R.Donnelly, Mr and Mrs M.Edson, Mrs V.Greasley, Mr and Mrs P.Heslop, Mr and Mrs C.Deakin; Mrs J.Drabble (rep Martin and family). Mr and Mrs I.Bagglaey, Mr and Mrs P. Harris.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Luiz Lima. Arrangements were by Hopkinsons Funeral Services.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
