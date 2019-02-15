|
Chambers Brenda Aged 83 years of Worksop,
passed away on 7th February 2019.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 25th February 2019 in
St. Annes Church, Worksop at 10.30am followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please with donations to Bassetlaw Hospice and Gateford Hill Residents Fund gratefully received.
For all further enquiries, please contact: Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors, 17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA. Tel 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
