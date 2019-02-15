Home

Hopkinson Funeral Service (Worksop)
17 Watson Road
Worksop, Nottinghamshire S80 2BA
01909 485747
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:30
St. Annes Church, Worksop
Brenda Chambers Notice
Chambers Brenda Aged 83 years of Worksop,
passed away on 7th February 2019.
The funeral will take place on
Monday 25th February 2019 in
St. Annes Church, Worksop at 10.30am followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please with donations to Bassetlaw Hospice and Gateford Hill Residents Fund gratefully received.
For all further enquiries, please contact: Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors, 17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA. Tel 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
