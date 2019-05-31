|
|
|
SAVILLE Barrie Passed away on 25th May 2019, at Tavistock, Barrie, aged 78 years.
Beloved husband of the late Carol,
dear brother Rex and brother-in-law
of Joan, uncle of John and Nick and great-uncle of William.
A funeral service will be held at Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe
on Friday 7th June at 10.40 a.m.
Family flowers only please but,
if desired, donations in memory of Barrie, for Cancer Research UK,
may be left at the service or sent
c/o J Naylor Funeral Directors,
Comforts Avenue,
Scunthorpe DN15 6PN
(tel. 01724 280082)
Published in Worksop Guardian on May 31, 2019
Read More