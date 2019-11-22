|
LONGBOTTOM Barbara Winifred
(née Underwood) From Creswell, passed away at home on 11th November 2019.
The funeral will take place on Friday 29th November 2019 in St. Mary Magdalene Church, Creswell at 2.00pm followed by cremation at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton. Family flowers only please with donations to Cancer Research and Alzheimer's Society gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747/472970
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 22, 2019