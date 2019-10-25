Home

Avril Smith Notice
Smith Avril Dawn Aged 78 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2019, surrounded
by her loving family.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 31st October 2019 in Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please with donations to Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019
