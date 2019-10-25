|
|
|
Smith Avril Dawn Aged 78 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2019, surrounded
by her loving family.
The funeral will take place on Thursday 31st October 2019 in Sherwood Forest Crematorium, Ollerton at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please with donations to Bluebell Wood Childrens Hospice gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Service,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, S80 2BA.
Tel: 01909 485747
Published in Worksop Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019