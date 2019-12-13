|
SMITH, nee Bishop Audrey Passed away on 24th November in Bassetlaw Hospital, aged 87 years, of Worksop, formerly of Haslehurst Gardens. Wife of the late Raymond Vincent Smith, loving Mum of Alexandra and Stephanie, beloved Granny of Tara, Zoe, James, Great Granny of Jayden, Tyler, Kameron and Audrey and a dear Sister.
Service and cremation to take place at Sherwood Crematorium, Ollerton, on Monday 20th January 2020, at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations to Dementia UK.
Further enquiries to Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors, 17 Watson Road, Worksop 01909 485747
Published in Worksop Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019