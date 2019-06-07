|
WHITFIELD Anthony Richard
'Tony' Aged 81 years, of Worksop.
Passed away peacefully on 25th May 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at 10:15am on Tuesday 11th June 2019 at St Johns Church, Carlton in Lindrick. Black clothing does not have to be worn by mourners. Family flowers only please, however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Alzheimer's Research will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 7, 2019
