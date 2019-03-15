|
|
|
Burrows Anthony Douglas Aged 75 years of Worksop.
A special husband, dad and grandad.
Passed away peacefully from Dementia on 10th March 2019 and will be greatly missed by all his loving family and friends. His funeral service will take place at 10am on Thursday 21st March 2019 at the Crossing Church followed by a committal at Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only please however anyone wishing to make a donation for Alzheimer's Research will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to:
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More