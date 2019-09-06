Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Vaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Jane Vaughan

Notice Condolences

Angela Jane Vaughan Notice
Mrs Angela Jane Vaughan, aged 66, of St Mary's Drive, Edwinstowe, was cremated at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, following a service at St Mary's Church, Edwinstowe.
Born in Worksop and a resident there until eight months ago, Angela was a nursing sister at Worksop's Bassetlaw Hospital for 33 years.
Her interests included travel, reading, walking and dogs.
Angela, who passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, on July 18. 2019, leaves her husband Roger.
Mourners were Mr R. Vaughan, Mrs J. Jarvis, R. Broad and A. Berry, S. Broad, J. Broad and partner, K. Broad, S. Cunliffe, J. Reeve, I. Cunliffe, G. Vaughan, D. Vaughan, G. Hammond, K. Hammond, A. Hopkinson, T. Hopkinson, Mr C. Boyd, Mrs S. Boyd, J. and R. Berry, J. and W. Starr; J. and B. Maloney (rep S. and N. Rickers), C. Richardson, U. Clarke; J. Russell (rep E. Hodgkinson, D. and M. Playfoot), D. Finch, B. Rose, L. Carrington; H. Lloyd (rep B. Moore and family); V. Simms (rep E. Malbourn); E. James (rep S. Malbourn), C. Hammond; H. Hammond (rep C. Hammond), M. Butterfield; L. Hopkinson (rep M. Hopkinson), M. Dean, J. Danby; L. Vella (rep K. Ford), G. Webster; I. Baines (rep Rebecca and Sarah-Jane), Mr and Mrs D. Lyons; J. and H. Taura (rep Mr and Mrs S. Rhodes WA); Mr and Mrs M. O'Donnavan (rep Miss L. Watkinson), E. Broad, K. and J. Farrah, Mr M. Coupe, S. Warrington; J. Faulkner (rep Frazer and Laura), D. and P. Stephenson; Valarie, Hilary and June (neighbours), S. and T. Johnson, D. Tighe; J. Neal (rep H. and R. Staniland), E. Vaughan, S. Vaughan.
Donations received in lieu of flowers raised £350 for Dogs Trust and Nottingham Hospitals charity.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Ian Webb and arrangements were by Clive Hopkinson Funeral
Service.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.