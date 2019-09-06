|
Mrs Angela Jane Vaughan, aged 66, of St Mary's Drive, Edwinstowe, was cremated at Sherwood Forest Crematorium, following a service at St Mary's Church, Edwinstowe.
Born in Worksop and a resident there until eight months ago, Angela was a nursing sister at Worksop's Bassetlaw Hospital for 33 years.
Her interests included travel, reading, walking and dogs.
Angela, who passed away at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton, on July 18. 2019, leaves her husband Roger.
Mourners were Mr R. Vaughan, Mrs J. Jarvis, R. Broad and A. Berry, S. Broad, J. Broad and partner, K. Broad, S. Cunliffe, J. Reeve, I. Cunliffe, G. Vaughan, D. Vaughan, G. Hammond, K. Hammond, A. Hopkinson, T. Hopkinson, Mr C. Boyd, Mrs S. Boyd, J. and R. Berry, J. and W. Starr; J. and B. Maloney (rep S. and N. Rickers), C. Richardson, U. Clarke; J. Russell (rep E. Hodgkinson, D. and M. Playfoot), D. Finch, B. Rose, L. Carrington; H. Lloyd (rep B. Moore and family); V. Simms (rep E. Malbourn); E. James (rep S. Malbourn), C. Hammond; H. Hammond (rep C. Hammond), M. Butterfield; L. Hopkinson (rep M. Hopkinson), M. Dean, J. Danby; L. Vella (rep K. Ford), G. Webster; I. Baines (rep Rebecca and Sarah-Jane), Mr and Mrs D. Lyons; J. and H. Taura (rep Mr and Mrs S. Rhodes WA); Mr and Mrs M. O'Donnavan (rep Miss L. Watkinson), E. Broad, K. and J. Farrah, Mr M. Coupe, S. Warrington; J. Faulkner (rep Frazer and Laura), D. and P. Stephenson; Valarie, Hilary and June (neighbours), S. and T. Johnson, D. Tighe; J. Neal (rep H. and R. Staniland), E. Vaughan, S. Vaughan.
Donations received in lieu of flowers raised £350 for Dogs Trust and Nottingham Hospitals charity.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Ian Webb and arrangements were by Clive Hopkinson Funeral
Service.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019