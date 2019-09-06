Home

Andrea Bayliss Notice
A service at St Mary's Church, Cuckney, on August 28, 2019, preceded burial in the churchyard, of Andrea Bayliss, aged 55, of Broomhill Avenue, Worksop.
A lifelong Worksop resident, Andrea was a business partner.
Her interests included spending time with family and friends, dogs, soap operas, reading, knitting, holidays, celebrities and the Royal family.
Andrea, who passed away on August 9, 2019, in ITU at Worksop's Bassetlaw Hospital, leaves her husband David, daughter Jessica, sons Patrick and Joseph and two grandchildren.
Mourners were Mr D. Bayliss, Miss J. Bayliss, Mr P. Bayliss, Mr J. Bayliss and Miss M. Chambers, Mr and Mrs M. Spencer, Mr C. Spencer, Mr and Mrs C. Brown; Mrs S. Spencer (rep Mr H. Spencer), Ms K. Ryder, Mr R. Crow, Mr E. Dyson, Mr J. Price, Mrs N. Stokes, Miss T. Segerius, Mr S. Beardsley, Mr J. and Mrs M. Barclay; Mrs K. Bates (rep family), Mr J. and Mrs P. Staniland; Mr D. Brown (rep A. Cook), Mr G. Hughes, Mrs D. Hughes; Mr A. Nunn (rep family); M.J. and H. Bagnall (rep G. and J. Bagnall), Mrs D. Barlow, Mr M. and Mrs S. Brady, Mrs B. Wells, Miss J. Wells, Miss D. Neal; Mr P. Revill (rep J. Beardsley and family, J. Jacobs and family), Mr T. Jeffrey; Mrs C. Saxelby (rep M. Hayes), Mrs J. Murray, Mrs J. Clifford, Mrs C. Brown, Mr I. Brown, Mrs Hopkinson, Mr and Mrs I. Phillips; Mr and Mrs P. Wyld (rep family), Mr A. Wyld, Mr K. Stacey, Mrs J. Stacey; Mrs P. Elliott (rep Oakley family), Mr J. and Mrs S. Follows; Mr L. and Mrs S. Wilkinson (rep Jim and Rachel), Mr R. and Mrs S. Wilkinson; Mr and Mrs R. Shepherd (rep M. Starling); Mr L. and Mrs M. Bradshaw (rep Rosie, Amelia and Toby), Mrs S. Wells, Mr and Mrs H. Spencer, Mr and Mrs Williams, Mr O. Williams; Mr and Mrs V. Chambers (rep Mr and Mrs D. Ward, Reece and Evie); Mrs S. Pulfer (rep Mr C. Pulfer); Mrs C. Ward (rep Mr E. Pulfer), Mrs S. McCafferty, Mr P. and Mrs A. Johnson, Mrs K. Bint, Mr A. Oates, Miss B. Follows, Miss A. Follows, Mr B. Bagshaw, Mrs N. Roberts, Mr K. Stoneham, Mr A. Stoneham, Mr B. and Mrs S. Karkut, Mrs S. McMahon, Mrs C. Barlow.
The service was conducted by the Reverend Richard Hanford and arrangements were by A Dolby Funeral Service.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019
