A service at St Mary's Church, Cuckney, on August 28, 2019, preceded burial in the churchyard, of Andrea Bayliss, aged 55, of Broomhill Avenue, Worksop.

A lifelong Worksop resident, Andrea was a business partner.

Her interests included spending time with family and friends, dogs, soap operas, reading, knitting, holidays, celebrities and the Royal family.

Andrea, who passed away on August 9, 2019, in ITU at Worksop's Bassetlaw Hospital, leaves her husband David, daughter Jessica, sons Patrick and Joseph and two grandchildren.

The service was conducted by the Reverend Richard Hanford and arrangements were by A Dolby Funeral Service. Published in Worksop Guardian on Sept. 6, 2019