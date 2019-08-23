|
|
|
Bayliss Andrea Aged 55 years, of Worksop.
A special wife, mum and grandma, passed away peacefully on
9th August 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all her
loving family and friends.
Her funeral service will take
place at 10.30am on Wednesday
28th August 2019 at St Marys Church, Cuckney, followed by interment in Cuckney Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, in lieu of flowers, please give the money to a childrens charity that you choose.
Further enquiries to
Dolby Funeral Home,
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop.
Tel: 01909 509444.
