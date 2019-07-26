|
|
|
TENESS Amy Peacefully, on July 13th, in
hospital and of Carlton-in-
Lindrick aged 89 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late
Edward Teness, dear mum of Diane.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 26th July 2019 at
St. John the Evangelist Church, Carlton-in-Lindrick at 11.00am.
No flowers by request, donations if desired may be sent to
Bassetlaw Mencap c/o
W.E Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 26, 2019