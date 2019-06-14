|
|
|
WILSON Alfred Aged 88 years of Worksop,
passed away in Gateford Hill Care Home on 3rd June 2019.
The funeral will take place on Monday 17th June 2019 in Priory Church, Worksop at 2.00pm followed by committal in Babworth Crematorium. Family flowers only with donations to Bassetlaw Hospice gratefully received.
For all further enquiries contact,
Clive Hopkinson Funeral Directors,
17 Watson Road, Worksop, Notts.
S80 2BA. Tel: 01909 485747.
Published in Worksop Guardian on June 14, 2019
