SENIOR Alan Christopher Maggie and all the family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to everybody who sent kind and comforting words through the many messages of sympathy and cards of condolence, and also for donations received which raised a magnificent total of £2000 in Alan's memory for both Rotherham Hospice and Weston Park Cancer Charity.
We would particularly like to thank all the wonderful staff at Rotherham Hospice and the Rev Jackie McKenna for her service. Also a special thanks to Nigel of Turner & Wilson Whitwell Ltd for his professionalism, sensitivity, help and support at this sad time.
Published in Worksop Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019
