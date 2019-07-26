|
SENIOR ALAN CHRISTOPHER AGED 62 YEARS
OF HILLSIDE CLOSE, WHITWELL
Passed away peacefully after a long illness at Rotherham Hospice on
Friday 12th July 2019.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 31st July 2019 at 2pm at
St Mary & St Martin's Church, Blyth, followed by a committal at
Babworth Crematorium, Retford.
Family flowers only.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, to be divided between Rotherham Hospice
& Weston Park Cancer Charity.
For further enquiries contact Turner & Wilson Funeral Directors of Whitwell on 01909-720543 OR 01909-721494
Published in Worksop Guardian on July 26, 2019