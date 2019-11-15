|
|
|
Revill Alan Aged 78 years of Worksop
Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all.
His funeral service will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at Priory Church, Worksop, followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. No floral tributes please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019