Alan Revill Notice
Revill Alan Aged 78 years of Worksop
Passed away peacefully on
10th October 2019 and will be
greatly missed by all.
His funeral service will take place at 11:00am on Tuesday 19th November 2019 at Priory Church, Worksop, followed by committal at Babworth Crematorium. No floral tributes please however, anyone wishing to make a donation to Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance will be gratefully received.
Further enquiries to :
Dolby Funeral Home
98 Lowtown Street, Worksop
Tel No. 01909 509444
Published in Worksop Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019
