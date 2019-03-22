|
|
|
BIGGIN Alan Norman Peacefully, on March 12th ,
in hospital and of Blyth,
aged 72 years.
The dearly loved husband of Anne Biggin, dear dad of Sarah, also, the much-loved grandad of Marcus, brother of Norma and uncle of
James and Simon.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Thursday 28th March 2019 at Barnby Moor Memorial Park and Crematorium at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired may be sent to
St. Mary and St. Martin's Church
(cheques to be made payable
to Blyth PCC)
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son, 19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in Worksop Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
