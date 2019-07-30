Home

Varty's (Ince) (Ince, Wigan)
Darlville
Wigan, Lancashire WN2 2EA
01942 244712
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
13:45
Ince Parish Church
Winifred Isherwood Notice
ISHERWOOD Who passed away peacefully,
her loving family by
her side on Tuesday 23rd July 2019
at Lakelands, Higher Ince, Wigan and formerly of Engineer St, Higher Ince, Wigan

Winifred
(Winnie)
Aged 88 years.

The dearly loved wife of the
late James, loving mum of Yvonne, much loved grandma of Lucy and Tom, a devoted mother-in-law of Paul and a dear sister and aunt.

Funeral on Tuesday 6th August 2019 at Ince Parish Church at 1:45pm followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium Chapel.

Family flowers only please, donations, if so desired, to Dementia UK c/o the family.

All enquiries to:-
Vartys Funeral Directors
Darlville, Manchester Road
Higher Ince, Wigan
Tel: 01942 244712
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 30, 2019
