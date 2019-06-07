|
|
|
DAWOUD On the 2nd of June 2019
In Wigan and Leigh Hospice
And of Hindley
WINIFRED
Aged 64 years.
Special Mum of David and Daniel,
Nan Wini of Freddie and Bertie sister in law of Joyce, Daughter
of the late Sally and Edwin,
Sister of Mary, Kathleen and
Shaun and the late Robert
and Terence.
A dear friend of Marie.
Funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 12th June 2019
in St Bendicts Church,
Hindley at 10.15am,
followed by Burial in Hindley Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations to Wigan and Leigh Hospice c/o Family.
All enquires to
Alan Jones Funerals
Directors Limited
Danesbrook House,
21 Ladies Lane, Hindley, Wigan, WN2 2QA
Tel: 01942 525504
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 7, 2019
Read More