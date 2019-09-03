Resources More Obituaries for Winifred Clarke Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Winifred Clarke

Notice Clarke Winifred Mary and the family of

Winifred Clarke

would like to thank everyone who made her funeral a celebration

of her life.

Special thanks to

Father John Causey

for his ministrations and offering the Requiem Mass.

Also a special thank you to

David and everyone at

R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,

for their utmost professionalism and compassion.

A big thank you to all the staff at Norley Hall Care Home and latterly Westwood Lodge Nursing Home for their devoted care.

Thank you to all those who attended the funeral,

or sent condolences.

A total of £400 was raised in Winnie's memory to

help support the

