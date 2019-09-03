|
|
|
Clarke Winifred Mary and the family of
Winifred Clarke
would like to thank everyone who made her funeral a celebration
of her life.
Special thanks to
Father John Causey
for his ministrations and offering the Requiem Mass.
Also a special thank you to
David and everyone at
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd.,
for their utmost professionalism and compassion.
A big thank you to all the staff at Norley Hall Care Home and latterly Westwood Lodge Nursing Home for their devoted care.
Thank you to all those who attended the funeral,
or sent condolences.
A total of £400 was raised in Winnie's memory to
help support the
North West Air Ambulance Charity.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Sept. 3, 2019