|
|
|
CLARKE Winifred (Winnie)
(Nee Hart) Peacefully in hospital
following a long illness with her daughter at her side.
Fortified By The Rites of
The Holy Mother Church on
2nd August 2019, aged 84 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Jack.
Devoted and much loved mum to Mary and a dearly loved sister,
who will be greatly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
May she Rest in Peace.
A Requiem Mass will be offered at St Cuthbert's Church on
Monday 19th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Gidlow Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be donated to The North West Air Ambulance in memory of Winnie.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 13, 2019