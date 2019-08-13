Home

POWERED BY

Services
R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Pemberton, Wigan)
Halliwell House, 758/768 Ormskirk Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN5 8BB
01942 222156
Requiem Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00
St Cuthbert's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Clarke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Clarke

Notice Condolences

Winifred Clarke Notice
CLARKE Winifred (Winnie)
(Nee Hart) Peacefully in hospital
following a long illness with her daughter at her side.
Fortified By The Rites of
The Holy Mother Church on
2nd August 2019, aged 84 years.
Reunited with her beloved husband Jack.

Devoted and much loved mum to Mary and a dearly loved sister,
who will be greatly missed by all her loving family and many friends.
May she Rest in Peace.
A Requiem Mass will be offered at St Cuthbert's Church on
Monday 19th August 2019 at 11.00am, followed by burial at Gidlow Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers will be donated to The North West Air Ambulance in memory of Winnie.

All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156 www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.