Riley Peacefully in
Lakeside Nursing Home on Wednesday 13th November 2019 and of Appley Bridge,
William (Bill),
aged 75 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Diane, much loved Dad of Paul and Debbie, devoted Grandi of Jessica, Liam, Callum and Olivia and
Great-Grandi of Skyla Rose.
Funeral service will take place at St. Annes Church, Shevington on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 2.30pm, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Christies c/o and all enquiries
T & M E Walsh, 46 - 48 Preston Road, Standish, Tel. 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 22, 2019