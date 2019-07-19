|
|
|
PENK Peacefully in Haighfield Nursing Home on Friday 12th July 2019 and of Shevington, Wigan,
Bill
aged 85 years.
Much loved husband of Marlene, dear dad of Andrew and Cherryl, devoted grandad of Alex,
Daniel, Jack and George.
Funeral service will take place at
St Annes Church, Shevington on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Dementia UK c/o all enquiries
T & M E Walsh,
46 - 48 Preston Road,
Standish
Tel 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 19, 2019