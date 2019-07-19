Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
13:30
St Annes Church
Shevington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Penk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Penk

Notice Condolences

William Penk Notice
PENK Peacefully in Haighfield Nursing Home on Friday 12th July 2019 and of Shevington, Wigan,
Bill
aged 85 years.

Much loved husband of Marlene, dear dad of Andrew and Cherryl, devoted grandad of Alex,
Daniel, Jack and George.

Funeral service will take place at
St Annes Church, Shevington on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 1.30pm followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Dementia UK c/o all enquiries
T & M E Walsh,
46 - 48 Preston Road,
Standish
Tel 01257 421608
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.