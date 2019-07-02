Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Beech Hill)
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 7PN
01942 829200
William Hitchen

William Hitchen Notice
HITCHEN Peacefully in hospital
on 25th June 2019.
WILLIAM
(BILL)
Aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband of Christine,
much loved dad of Joseph,
Christine, Alan and Kathryn,
also a loving grandad and
great grandad and
a dear father in law,
brother and uncle.
The funeral service will take place
at Wigan Crematorium on
Friday 5th July 2019
at 10.00am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.,
Whitley House, 439 Gidlow Lane,
Beech Hill, Wigan, WN6 7PN.
Tel. (01942) 829200.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on July 2, 2019
