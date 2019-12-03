|
GASKELL WILLIAM (Bill) Peacefully in his sleep on
19th November 2019
aged 86 years.
Beloved husband to Agnes. Devoted dad to Janet, Linda and Sharon, father in law to Terry (Deceased), Ed and Trev, cherished grandad to Byron, Tara, Andrea, Nicola (Deceased) Laura, Shane, Rebecca, Mai, Nghia and great grandad to Ben, Jay, Alex, David, Keira, Addyson, Terry and Jake.
Bill will be greatly missed by all his loving family, friends and neighbours.
A funeral service will be held at
St Cuthbert's Church on Thursday 5th December 2019 at 11.00am followed by cremation at Wigan Crematorium at 12.00 noon.
Family flowers please, donations if desired will be given to
The Alzheimer's Society
in memory of Bill.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House,
Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,
Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Dec. 3, 2019