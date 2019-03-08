|
|
|
FAIRHURST WILLIAM Peacefully in hospital on the
27th February 2019
and of Kitt Green,
BILL
aged 98 years.
Beloved husband of the
late Marian, loved brother of
Hilda (Deceased), Richard (Deceased), Jenny (Deceased), John and Elsie (Deceased), a loving brother in law to Harold (Deceased), Frank (Deceased),
Elsie and Joyce and a dear uncle,
great uncle, great great uncle
and friend to many.
BILL will be sadly missed.
Funeral service will take place
at St Francis Church, Kitt Green on Thursday 14th March 2019 at 11.30am followed by committal
at Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Kidney Research UK c/o
the funeral director.
All enquires to R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd. Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road, Pemberton, Wigan. Tel (01942) 222156.
www.rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Mar. 8, 2019
