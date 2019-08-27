Home

R Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd (Standish)
Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0ES
01257 4522011
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:30
St. Joseph's
Wrightington
William Cowley Notice
COWLEY Passed away peacefully at
Wigan Infirmary on 27th July 2019.
WILLIAM (BILL)
Aged 92 years.
Dearest husband of the late Margaret (nee Boulton), father of Margaret and Angela and grandfather of Thomas and Nicole.
Fondly remembered by all his family and friends and all
of the Boulton family.
The Funeral Service will take place at St. Joseph's, Wrightington at 10.30am on Friday 6th September 2019, followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Jospice, Thornton, Charity No. 1090151 and Dogs Trust Merseyside,
Charity No. 227523.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (funerals) Ltd., Clifford House, 1 Grove Lane, Standish, Wigan, WN6 0ES.
Tel. (01257) 422011.
wwwrbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Aug. 27, 2019
