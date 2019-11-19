Home

T & M Walsh Funeral Directors
46/48 Preston Road
Wigan, Lancashire WN6 0HS
01257 421608
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
13:30
St Wilfrid's Church
Standish
View Map
William Cockram Notice
Cockram Passed away peacefully on
10th November 2019,
WILLIAM (Bill)
Aged 86 years.
Husband of Betty, much loved father of Jane and father-in-law to Pete, very proud grandad of Rachael and Hannah.
The funeral service will take place at St Wilfrid's Church, Standish on Friday 29th November 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to c/o and all enquiries to T & M E Walsh Funeral Directors, 46/48 Preston Road, Standish
tele: 01257 421608.
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on Nov. 19, 2019
