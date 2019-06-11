|
Raby Wilfrid Passed away suddenly after a long illness on 2nd June 2019 with Margery at his side,
WILF
aged 79 years.
He leaves behind his devoted wife Margery, daughters Elizabeth and Gillian, grandchildren Christopher, Natalie, Zack and Faye, his girls Ellie, Melody, Heidi and new arrival Niamh (great granddaughters)
dear brother to Barbara and Alan, brother in law to Tommy, Dorothy, Jack and Josie, loving uncle
and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St Aidans RC Church, Winstanley on Friday 21st June 2019 at 1.15pm followed by committal at
Wigan Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,donations if desired for Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis c/o
funeral director.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd.
Halliwell House, Ormskirk Road,
Pemberton,Wigan.
Tel (01942) 222156.
rbanksandson.co.uk
Published online at wigantoday.co.uk on June 11, 2019
